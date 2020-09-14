John Abraham Praises Hostages Season 2, Says, "There Is Definitely More Than What Meets The Eye"

Hostages Season 2 has created a buzz amongst the audience and in the industry. Helmed by Sachin Mamta Krishn and director Sudhir Mishra, the season 2 has garnered all the love and appreciation from the fans across the country.

Amongst all the appreciation for the series, John Abraham has also praised it. , “Well, I’ve been hearing a lot of good things about Hotstar Specials latest show Hostages Season 2 – there’s suspense, masala, action and more! I have to say that Ronit’s character of Prithvi Singh is the OG-Super Cop! I absolutely loved watching the show and I think there is definitely more than what meets the eye.” says John in the video he shared on Twitter.

There is so much more than meets the eye in Hostages 2 @RonitBoseRoy a.k.a Prithvi Singh is the OG-super cop and @DinoMorea9 as a cold-blooded assassin. Binge watch #HostagesSeason2 now! Streaming on @DisneyplusHSVIP! pic.twitter.com/Zi8wbYh0Ot — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) September 13, 2020

Meanwhile, John Abraham has also praised Dino Morea. He said, “My friend Dino Morea has outdone himself as a cold-blood assassin! It’s taken me back to my days when I played similar ‘bad-boy’ roles, which is tougher than it looks because you have to make people like you and hate you at the same time! If there is a season 3, I wouldn’t mind trying a complex role like this! For people wondering what should be next on their must watch list, I recommend Hostages Season 2”

Khel Ab Palat Chuka Hai! You can watch Hostages Season 2, streaming now on Disney + Hotstar VIP.

