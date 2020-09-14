John Abraham Praises Hostages Season 2, Says, "There Is Definitely More Than What Meets The Eye"
John Abraham Praises Hostages Season 2, Says, “There Is Definitely More Than What Meets The Eye” (photo credit: Instagram/John Abraham & Disney hotstar)

Hostages Season 2 has created a buzz amongst the audience and in the industry. Helmed by Sachin Mamta Krishn and director Sudhir Mishra, the season 2 has garnered all the love and appreciation from the fans across the country.

Amongst all the appreciation for the series, John Abraham has also praised it. , “Well, I’ve been hearing a lot of good things about Hotstar Specials latest show Hostages Season 2 – there’s suspense, masala, action and more! I have to say that Ronit’s character of Prithvi Singh is the OG-Super Cop! I absolutely loved watching the show and I think there is definitely more than what meets the eye.” says John in the video he shared on Twitter.

Meanwhile, John Abraham has also praised Dino Morea. He said, “My friend Dino Morea has outdone himself as a cold-blood assassin! It’s taken me back to my days when I played similar ‘bad-boy’ roles, which is tougher than it looks because you have to make people like you and hate you at the same time! If there is a season 3, I wouldn’t mind trying a complex role like this! For people wondering what should be next on their must watch list, I recommend Hostages Season 2”

Khel Ab Palat Chuka Hai! You can watch Hostages Season 2, streaming now on Disney + Hotstar VIP.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2: From Bhaukaal To Vishuddh, Amazon Prime Video Extends Hindi Diwas Wishes With Some Kickass Words

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out