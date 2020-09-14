Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death in death in mid-June is still sending shock waves in the industry with its ongoing investigation. Now, actress Ankita Lokhande joined many others in remembering the actor by fulfilling his dream and planting saplings in memory of him.

The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reminded all his fans of #plants4SSR a day before the campaign was to take place.

In the pictures shared on social media, Ankita Lokhande was joined by her per Hatchi, She captioned the post, “Hatchi and mamma. My partner In almost everything, Planting plants Seedling. It’s our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream #plants4SSR.”

Hatchi and mamma 😍

My partner In almost everything ❤️

Planting plants 🌱

It’s our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream ❤️#plants4SSR @shwetasinghkirt @jainvick @vikirti @_mallika_singh pic.twitter.com/vvr2TJkEfb — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) September 13, 2020

Talking about Shweta Singh Kirti tweet about the campaign, Shweta wrote, “And let’s not forget our tomorrow’s campaign #Plant4SSR. Can’t wait to see you guys planting trees for our beloved Sushant. What a wonderful constructive way to remember our Star by fulfilling his dreams.”

In addition to Ankita Lokhande, many fans took to Twitter to show that they contributed to fulfilling Sushant’s dream.

One wrote: “#Plants4SSR Ready to achieve SSR’s dream.”

Another posted: “I planted this plants in memory of sushant as his one of the dream. May his soul rest in peace. We will fight till we get justice for sushant. #Plants4SSR.”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Initially, Mumbai Police had said it was a case of suicide. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family were accused by the late actor’s father KK Singh of abetting his son’s suicide, among other charges.

Now, the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate investigating his death.

