Shweta Tripathi has all the reasons to be happy for herself this year. The actress has impressed the audience with her projects such as Raat Akeli Hai, The Gone Game and Cargo. Now, everyone is looking forward to seeing her on the screen as Golu in Mirzapur 2. It is one of the much-awaited shows on Amazon Prime.

Cargo released on Netflix last week. However, a few days ago, the OTT platform shared a meme which had Mirzapur 2 reference to it. Vikrant Massey, who plays the lead alongside Shweta was also a part of the Prime web series. So the meme received a great reaction from the actors and all the fans.

Koimoi spoke to Shweta Tripathi and asked her reaction to Netflix’s Cargo-Mirzapur 2 crossover meme. The actress told us her first reaction was tears of joy. She said, “I started crying. People used to keep asking me ‘kab aa raha hai’ and I had no answer. Raat Akeli Hai came out and then The Gone Game, and both the projects received a great response. The day the meme was shared, I was getting ready as I had to shoot something. When I took my phone and saw that meme, I felt happy and overwhelmed because I believe in positivity. I don’t believe in comparison. I don’t believe that there’s only one platform giving good content.”

Shweta Tripathi stated, “So when I saw Netflix put up that about Mirzapur 2 which is on Amazon Prime, I felt good. I receive a lot of love from Prime for Mirzapur. When I got the same love from Netflix, I felt happy that I am a part of both these platforms and the love they are sharing.”

The Cargo actress added, “There is enough content and stories and everyone wants to do good work including both these streaming platforms. That’s how it should be. We should be focusing on quality over anything else. So when I see love somewhere, I get overwhelmed. I am an emotional person. I cried when I saw that, they were happy tears.”

Meanwhile, Mirzapur 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Amit Sial alongside Shweta Tripathi. The series is set to release on October 23.

