Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to go off air in October. Started in 2018, it stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles. Fans love their chemistry as Prerna and Anurag aka AnuPre. The sudden ending of the show soon has made the die-hard fans upset.

There were rumours since days that Parth Samthaan wanted to leave the show as he aspired to take a big step in his career with movies. Despite Ekta convincing him to not quit the show, the makers have decided to end it next month.

Koimoi spoke to Charvi Saraf, who plays Erica Fernandes’ on-screen sister, Shivani. We asked the actress about Erica and Parth Samthaan’s reaction to Kasautii Zindagii Kay going off-air. Charvi also shared what she will miss once the show goes off air.

About Erica and Parth’s reaction to Kasautii Zindagii Kay going off-air, Charvi said, “Parth had some other plans for his career and was planning to leave the show, so he might have come to terms with the fact that Kasautii is over for him. Erica has also invested her heart and soul in the show as a lead, so it was saddening for her as well.”

About what she will miss the most about the show, Charvi shared, “I will miss the love and appreciation from viewers which my character ‘Shivani’ used to get. Also, the big brand which we were associated with and on-screen and offscreen comfortable chemistry the cast and crew had developed over the 2 years.”

Do you want Erica Fernandes-Parth Samthaan’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay to go off air in October? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay EXCLUSIVE! Charvi Saraf SHOCKED At The Abrupt Ending Of Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube