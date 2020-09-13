Ever since Star Plus’s, one of the most popular shows Saath Nibhana Saathiya is renewed for a season 2, fans are left excited. Viewers want to know everything about the second instalment of this super hit show. But from the release date to the star-cast, makers have kept everything under wrap till now. The teaser which released a few days back had only Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee in it. She hinted towards the introduction of a new character Gehna.

It was reported that in this season the lead roles would not be played by Devoleena and Mohammad Nazim. The makers had informed that they would have new leads in this season. Makers had not revealed anything till now but look like they have changed their mind.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, the lead couple in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has been revealed. Yes, after a lot of speculations about the young lead couple, it has been revealed that Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain have been finalized to play the lead roles in the show.

Producer Rashami Sharma in a chat with the Times of India spilt the beans about Harsh and Sneha starring as the leads in SNS 2, the Modi family and more. She revealed that it was difficult to audition for lead roles as it happened online due to the pandemic. But, she was relieved that the cast of the show is finalized now. Harsh will play the role of Anant in the show, while Sneha will be seen as Gehna.

When asked about Devoleena and Mohommad’s role in the second season, Rashami shared that the key cast from the original will feature in the upcoming season as well. The Modi family will also be a part of the story. When asked why did the makers think of coming up with the second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Rashami said that the show was always on their mind. However, the response to the re-run and the rap prompted her to bring Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 during this time.

Talking about the new leads, Harsh has done a few serials in the past. On the other hand, Sneha is a newcomer to Hindi Television, but she has done Gujarati serials and theatre previously. Are you excited about these new introductions in the Modi Family?

