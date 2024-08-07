In a shocking turn of events, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight. The entire nation was celebrating her big win, as she was the first-ever Indian woman to get close to the gold medal. Scroll below as Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reacted to the sad news in a brutal tweet.

Vinesh was scheduled to compete against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the 50kg final tonight. Despite numerous attempts throughout the night, Phogat was declared overweight by 100 grams this morning and disqualified from the competition. This came as heartbreaking news to the entire nation, which was looking forward to the Indian wrestler creating history at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification!

Most following the recent events would know that a certain section of Indians was revisiting the 2023 protests when Vinesh, along with two other women wrestlers, accused the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, of intimidation and sexual harassment. They hailed her journey of fighting for her “respect, honor and safety.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has now slammed the negativity around Vinesh Phogat’s Olympics 2024 win. She wrote, “Kar di na manushiyat waali harkat. Jeetne ka jashn naa manakar govt ko gaali de rahe the. Kya hua ? Laga di buri nazar Bharat k Medal par. Sudhar jao waqt rehte. Bharat ka bura cahne waalo ka naa aaj tak bhala hua hai aur naahi hoga kabhi. Yeh baat gaath baandh lo.”

A user reacted to Devoleena’s tweet and asked if athletes from America and China are not impacted by “bad luck.” To this, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress reacted, “Kyun ki wahan jeetne ka jashn manate hai. Jeet ko badle ka naam dekar maatam nahi. Bharat bahar k dushmano se baad mein lade. Pehle ho ghar k andar baithe hai unse nipatle toh India ka adha problem solve hojaye. Intention maayne rakhta hai. Jaisa karm waisa phal.”

Kyun ki wahan jeetne ka jashn manate hai. Jeet ko badle ka naam dekar maatam nahi. Bharat bahar k dushmano se baad mein lade. Pehle ho ghar k andar baithe hai unse nipatle toh India ka adha problem solve hojaye. Intention maayne rakhta hai. Jaisa karm waisa phal. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) August 7, 2024

LPU promises a prize reward of 25 lakhs to Vinesh Phogat!

In another news, Lovely Professional University had promised monetary rewards to their students who secure medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. Despite Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification, they have promised to give her a sum of Rs 25 lakhs as they believe she is still a medal holder.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, told The Hans, “For us, Vinesh is still a medal winner. Her dedication and skill throughout her journey deserve recognition, and we are proud to award her the promised prize money of ₹25 lakhs, which was reserved for silver medalists.”

