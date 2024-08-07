What a fantastic run Kalki 2898 AD has enjoyed at the worldwide box office! Prabhas starrer is the 7th highest-grossing Indian film globally. In fact, it is inches away from surpassing Pathaan, but that milestone is now unattainable given the epic film is nearing the end of its theatrical run. Check out the latest box office updates!

Kalki was released on June 27, 2024. The film is close to concluding six weeks at the ticket windows. But it has surpassed many roadblocks on the way, including competitors like Indian 2, Sarfira, and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, among others, to clock the highest ticket sales on many days on BookMyShow. Even in the international circuits, it has left behind biggies like RRR, Salaar, and Baahubali to clock the highest collections in North America.

Kalki 2898 AD at the Worldwide Box Office

Prabhas starrer added estimated collections of 0.53 crores in India on its sixth Monday. With that, the overall net collections come to 647.25 crores, and gross collections land at 763.75 crores.

In the overseas regions, Kalki 2898 AD added only 0.07 crore gross on day 40, taking the international cume to 283.87 crores. The epic dystopian science-fiction drama is close to concluding its run outside India.

The worldwide total after 40 days stands at 1047.62 crores gross.

Kalki 2898 AD vs Pathaan at the global box office

Pathaan had made worldwide collections of 1060.43 crores gross. This means Kalki is only around 13 crores away from achieving that milestone. Unfortunately, that will not be possible given that the film is in its last leg, even in India, and the collections have gone down to around 0.50 crores gross.

Kalki 2898 AD Closing Collections!

As per predictions, Nag Ashwin’s direction will conclude its run in the theatres somewhere between 1050-1055 crores gross. It may not be able to beat the total of Pathaan and become the #6th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide but there’s no denying that the epic film enjoyed a record-breaking spree in its lifetime!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Raayan At The Worldwide Box Office (Day 12): Dethrones Aranmanai 4 As The Highest Grosser In Tamil Nadu

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News