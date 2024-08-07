Auron Mein Dum Kahan Tha opened to mixed reviews on August 2, 2024. Since its big release, Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer has been struggling to bring footfalls to the ticket windows. But there’s a ray of hope as the romantic drama finally scored the highest sales on Tuesday, surpassing the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

There are currently multiple options on the big screens. The biggest competition is Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan led Kalki 2898 AD, which refused to stop despite almost completing six weeks at the theatres. Indian 2 and Sarfira are being played on minimal screens, given the unfavorable response. Apart from that, there’s Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh, which also hasn’t received very good reviews.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Box Office Collection

On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer earned box office collections of 0.90 crores (estimates), taking the 6-day total to 8.65 crores. This is a further dip compared to 1 crore earnings made on Monday. While there is no visible growth, Kalki 2898 AD’s loss seems to have become Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’s gain.

As per Nishit Shaw, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha sold 9530 tickets on day 5. It remained the #1 film to sell the most tickets on BookMyShow on Tuesday.

Beats Kalki 2898 AD Ticket Sales

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD has slowed down at the box office, and rightfully so, since the film has witnessed a glorious run since its big release on June 27, 2024. On day 41, it sold 9160 tickets, which is barely 370 fewer admits compared to Ajay Devgn & Tabu starrer.

Ulajh & Bad Newz Ticket Sales

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is performing better than its competitor Ulajh, which was also released on the same day. Janhvi Kapoor’s film witnessed ticket sales of 8030.

On the other hand, Bad Newz, which was released on July 19, 2024, saw the fewest ticket sales, with only 6720 admissions.

