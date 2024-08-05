Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri’s Bad Newz continued to hold its ground in the third weekend of its theatrical run, showing a commendable resilience despite facing competition from the new releases. Keep reading to know more!

The romantic comedy managed to add approximately 3.02 crore to its total in its third weekend. While the film faced stiff competition from the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine in India, which crossed the 100 crore mark, Bad Newz found unexpected relief due to the underperformance of new releases – Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah’s Ulajh. This provided a window of opportunity for the film to maintain its momentum at the box office. Bad Newz’s total domestic earnings now stand at 62 crore.

The film has experienced a noticeable slowdown in its international performance. With a gross of 34.15 crore from international markets, Bad Newz‘s worldwide total has reached an impressive 107.30 crore.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films Of 2024 – Worldwide Collections

Fighter: 354.70 crore Shaitaan: 216.18 crore Crew: 161.2 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 143.66 crore Munjya: 131.26 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.64 crore Article 370: 111.62 crore Bad Newz: 107.30 crore Chandu Champion: 91.04 crore

Overall, collections dipped during the third weekend due to the arrival of new competitors and the loss of screens and showtimes. Despite this slowdown, Bad Newz has managed to leave a significant impact on the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD At The Worldwide Box Office (39 Days): Surprises Everyone By Registering A Massive Domestic Jump Of 51% On 6th Sunday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News