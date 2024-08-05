Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD once again stunned everyone with its performance during the weekend. Currently running in its sixth week, the magnum opus stayed unaffected by the new releases and displayed a solid jump on Saturday and Sunday. With such growth, it has now come one step closer to the mark of 1050 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Let’s find out where the collection stands after 39 days!

Released on June 27, the Nag Ashwin directorial has turned out to be a global success and is still enjoying a successful run despite completing a month in theatres. In India, on the sixth Friday, the film fell below the 1 crore mark for the first, and with an expected drop, 0.68 crore came in. On Saturday, it jumped up to 1.39 crores. Again yesterday, the biggie registered a jump of 51.07% and earned 2.10 crores.

So, Kalki 2898 AD earned a superb 4.17 crores during the sixth weekend, pushing the overall collection to 646.72 crores net at the Indian box office after 39 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 763.12 crores. In the overseas market, the film added 0.36 crore during the weekend, taking the overall tally to 283.80 crores gross.

Including the domestic gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office tally of Kalki 2898 AD stands at a staggering 1046.92 crores gross after 39 days (sixth Sunday). From here, the film is just 3.08 crores away from the mark of 1050 crores gross, and the feat is expected to be accomplished by the end of the seventh weekend.

Meanwhile, the magnum opus gave another proof of its phenomenal success by selling over 40,000 tickets yesterday through BookMyShow alone. Also, in the history of the platform, it became the fourth film to sell over 1.3 crore tickets.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Raayan At The Worldwide Box Office (10 Days): Becomes Dhanush’s Highest-Grossing Film By Beating Thiruchitrambalam’s 117.50 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News