Glen Powell’s movie Twisters is doing really well at the box office and is holding its ground well amid the big sharks—Deadpool & Wolverine, Despicable Me 4, and Inside Out 2. The movie overperformed on its debut weekend. It is now the sixth highest-grossing film of the year in the United States, surpassing Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Scroll below for the deets.

Glen’s movie has also beaten the domestic haul of Kung Fu Panda 4. Although it is under the original movie Twister’s third-weekend collection, overall, the disaster tornado movie is receiving ample love from the audiences. It has registered the second-biggest third weekend ever for natural disaster films under its 1996 prequel.

According to the trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones’ movie Twisters grossed a winning $22.7 million on the second-biggest third 3-day weekend for live-actions of 2024, but it is still under Dune 2‘s $28.5 million. It dropped only 35.3% from last weekend despite the arrival of Deadpool and Wolverine. It has now surpassed Will Smith‘s led Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Kung Fu Panda 4’s domestic runs.

Twisters has reached a $195.6 million cume at the North American box office. Meanwhile, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence‘s movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die collected $192.91 million in the United States, and Kung Fu Panda 4 grossed $193.59 million in its domestic haul.

Glen Powell’s movie has outgrossed both of them now. It is now the sixth highest-grossing film of the year and is eyeing a $250 million run in the United States. Twisters has collected $274.38 million at the worldwide box office so far and still counting. It was released on July 19.

