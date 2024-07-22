Inside Out 2 by Pixar for Disney has slowed down in China amid its box office dominance in North America and other places in the world. It faces the Japanese anime Your Name in the Mainland, however, despite the animated feature being just a few million away from beating Timothee Chalamet’s movie Dune 2 there. Scroll below for the deets.

Kelsey Mann’s movie shattered box office records upon its release last month, but it has subdued a little this week in the US with the arrival of Twisters and the solid box office performance of Despicable Me 4. However, the Inside Out sequel has beaten Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s numbers and The Super Mario Bros Movie’s to climb up the all-time chart. It will soon beat Frozen II’s global haul to become the highest-grossing animation ever.

Meanwhile, Inside Out 2 has been humbled in China by Despicable Me 4’s release and the Japanese anime movie Your Name‘s re-release. It has collected only $1 million on its fifth 3-day weekend after earning $475K on the fifth Sunday over just 6K screenings, as per Luiz Fernando. It faced a drop of 49.3% from last Sunday when it played over 13K screenings, reaching a $44.6 million cume.

The trade analyst’s report further stated that Inside Out 2 is less than $5 million away from Dune 2. According to Box Office Mojo, Dune 2 collected $49 million at the Chinese box office. Once it beats the numbers, the Inside Out sequel will become the 20th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. It has collected $38K in pre-sales for the 5th Monday and played over 6K screenings.

Inside Out 2 has grossed $596.37 million in the United States, and internationally, the film has collected $846.9 million, including its collections from China. The movie has raked in $1.44 billion globally so far. It was released on June 14 in the US.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

