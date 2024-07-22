Usually, box office clashes are considered a big no-no as they harm the individual potential and even dent the overall business. However, last year, we witnessed a phenomenon called ‘Barbenheimer’ that proved that if rightly done and promoted, clashes could actually increase each film’s box office business. The craze was such that both films raked in a cumulative sum of over $2.40 billion at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Both films had a good pre-release buzz around them, considering their subjects and the credentials associated with them. Barbie was based on Mattel’s cult fashion dolls, and it was headlined by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film received positive reviews upon its release on 21st July 2023, which helped him enjoy a blockbuster theatrical run.

Coming to Oppenheimer, the film was based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist whose contribution helped develop nuclear weapons during the Second World War. It was headlined by Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, and others. As Christopher Nolan was handling the direction, the film generated a solid hype around it. Further, the positive reception helped it to attain a glorious run globally.

As both films belonged to different genres and had different sections of audiences as their targeted viewers, they didn’t interfere with each other’s business. In fact, the social media buzz of Barbenheimer and the positive promotional campaign helped both the biggies to boost their box office tally.

Margot Robbie’s Barbie did a phenomenal business of $1.44 billion at the worldwide box office, with $636.23 million coming in from North America (USA and Canada), as per Box Office Mojo. Talking about footfalls, the film sold a whopping 60.4 million tickets in North America, as per The Numbers.

Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer did a business of $975.28 million at the worldwide box office and was declared a huge success. In North America, it amassed $329.86 million and recorded 30.8 million footfalls.

Combining the numbers of both biggies, the Barbenheimer phenomenon registered 91.2 million footfalls in the domestic market. Globally, it enjoyed a glorious sum of $2.42 billion at the box office.

