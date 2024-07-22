After a long time, Marvel is finally coming back with a potential blockbuster in the form of Deadpool & Wolverine. Its last release was The Marvels, which was surrounded by negativity even before the release. Now, the studio is returning with a front-loaded affair, for which it is well known. At the Indian box office, the film is expected to bring fireworks and mark a superb start. Let’s find out how it is faring in day 1 advance booking!

The upcoming superhero film is the fourth film in phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. Both the characters, Deadpool and Wolverine, are quite popular among Indian audiences, especially youth. Apart from the massive Marvel fan base, the film is expected to enjoy a good response from neutrals, too, as the entertaining trailer has managed to strike the right chords.

In addition to the normal 2D version, Deadpool & Wolverine is arriving in premium formats like 3D, IMAX 3D, 4DX, and ICE 3D. As expected, the 3D version is driving major business across the country. So far, it has sold tickets worth 1.93 crores gross in English 3D. In Hindi 3D, the film has sold tickets worth 58 lakh+ gross. English IMAX 3D has sold tickets worth 56 lakh gross.

Including all other languages and formats, Deadpool & Wolverine has amassed 3.65 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) through the advance booking at the Indian box office for day 1. It includes a count of well over 1 lakh tickets in India.

It’s a solid response already, and as there are still 4 days to go, Deadpool & Wolverine has a chance to even hit the 10 crore mark in day 1 advance booking before its first show starts on Friday. If this happens, the film will set the stage for itself to possibly hit 20 crores on its opening day.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in key roles. It releases on 26th July 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

