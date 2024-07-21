Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is back in the limelight and this time, it’s due to the exceptional response the film is receiving on the OTT platform. Yes, the film is now available to stream on the small screen but still, it is running at selected locations. While it didn’t add much to its worldwide box office tally, it’s commendable that its theatrical run is still on despite being on OTT. Let’s find out where the collection stands after 37 days!

The Nithilan Swaminathan directorial was released in theatres on June 14th, and it’s been over a month, the film is enjoying a successful run in theatres. Upon its arrival, the Tamil thriller opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. It even received a big thumbs-up from the ticket-buying audience. Both Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap were appreciated for their work.

According to the latest update, Maharaja‘s total net income (all languages) at the Indian box office after 37 days is 72 crores. Out of 72 crores, the main Tamil version contributed around 57 crores, and the Telugu version contributed a little over 14 crores. The remaining dismal number is coming from the Hindi-dubbed version.

Including taxes, Maharaja’s gross domestic collection stands at 84.96 crores. The film did a decent job in overseas and earned 25 crores gross. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the total collection at the worldwide box office stands at an impressive 109.96 crores gross.

From here, the film will add negligible numbers, and its theatrical run will end very soon.

At present, it has enjoyed solid returns at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, Maharaja is made at a budget of just 20 crores. So, against this cost, it has amassed 52 crores profit (after deducting the cost from the collection). It equals 260% returns.

