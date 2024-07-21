It was another day of celebration for Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk, as Bad Newz achieved the double-digit mark on day 2. But how has it performed compared to its spiritual predecessor, Good Newwz? Scroll below for a detailed comparison of Saturday collections with Akshay Kumar starrer.

Dharma Productions, led by Karan Johar, has previously raised awareness about in-vitro fertilization through its 2019 comedy flick, Good Newwz. It starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. This time, they’re exploring the subject of heteropaternal superfecundation, with Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk leading the spiritual sequel.

Good Newwz vs Bad Newz

Many factors distinguish the box office run, starting with the star cast. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have delivered many successes and are one of the hit pairs in Bollywood. Diljit Dosanjh attracted a chunk of the North Indian crowd, thanks to his massive fan base. Kiara Advani was also fresh from the success of Lust Stories.

In this case, Tripti Dimri follows a similar route to Kiara Advani after she has attracted massive eyeballs because of her role in Animal. Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal are bankable actors but cannot be compared to Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, who could be termed veterans in many ways.

Having said all of that, the comparison is in terms of the individual box office run and whether Vicky’s film can replicate its predecessor’s success.

Good Newwz vs Bad Newz day-wise collection

Take a look at the day-wise collection of Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal’s films below:

Good Newwz

Day 1: 17.56 crores

Day 2: 21.78 crores

Bad Newz

Day 1: 8.62 crores

Day 2: 10.55 crores

On Saturday, Akshay & Kareena’s film remained almost 96% higher compared to Vicky and Tripti starrer. But if one compares the growth in day 1 vs day 2 collection, they’re almost the same.

Good Newz had boosted its earnings by almost 24% percent on its second day, and Bad Newz has witnessed growth of 22%. The competition is indeed neck-to-neck, and all Anand Tiwari’s directorial needs to do is hold its fort at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates!

Must Read: Indian 2 Box Office (Hindi): Earns Just 2.60% Of 2.0’s Lifetime Collection, A Colossal Disappointment For Shankar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News