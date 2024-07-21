After tasting the tremendous box office success with Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan immediately suffered a major blow. His Indian 2 has emerged as a colossal failure at the box office, with embarrassing numbers coming in from its original Tamil and other dubbed versions. In the first 8 days, the biggie has pulled off a dismal total with its Hindi-dubbed version and is aiming to end its run below the 10 crore mark in India. Keep reading to know more!

Its predecessor, India, was a huge critical and commercial success upon its release in 1996, so expectations were obviously really high. Kamal is a legend of Indian cinema, so his face was definitely an important factor in attracting footfalls in the Hindi belt. Other than him, the brand of director Shankar was expected to attract the audience, but that hasn’t happened at all.

Right from the opening day, Indian 2 (Hindi) was a no-show. The lack of exciting promotional material dented the potential of the film, and poor word-of-mouth worsened the picture further. As a result, the biggie earned a dismal total of just 4.90 crores net at the Indian box office in 8 days.

Currently, Bad Newz and Kalki 2898 AD are enjoying the majority of the audience. Other films are running with fewer shows, and Indian 2 (Hindi) is among those films. It’ll wrap up its entire run by the end of this week, and from here, it’ll even fail to touch the 10 crore mark.

It’s a big disappointment for Shankar, who enjoys good popularity in the Hindi belt. His previous film, 2.0, was a huge success, and its Hindi-dubbed version earned 188 crores at the Indian box office. So, if we compare Indian 2‘s 4.90 crores with 2.0’s lifetime, the Kamal Haasan starrer has earned just 2.60% of what Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s film earned.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

