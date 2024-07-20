It’s been three weeks of glorious run at the Indian box office, but Kalki 2898 AD refuses to die down. Yes, the euphoria has definitely settled a bit, but the film continues to mint moolah and unleash new milestones at ticket windows. In the latest development, Prabhas’ biggie has created history at AMB Cinemas, surpassing RRR’s footfalls in the meantime. Keep reading to know more!

Prabhas has established himself as the biggest crowd-puller in the Tollywood industry in recent years. Post Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, almost every film of the actor has opened with fantastic numbers in the Telugu-speaking states, irrespective of the content. With his latest release, the actor once again proved his unreal dominance.

Amid the rocking run in Telugu states, Kalki 2898 AD benefitted AMB Cinemas immensely. For those who don’t know, Mahesh Babu is the co-owner of AMB Cinemas, which is situated in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli, Telangana. The theatre has attained popularity due to its huge capacity for screening films and other facilities.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Kalki 2898 AD has created history at AMB Cinemas by registering 1 lakh footfalls. It has become the most-watched film at the property and has left behind the number of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Released in 2022, RRR had sold 99,723 tickets at AMB, thus missing the 1 lakh mark by an inch.

In terms of collection, RRR is still at the top with a collection of 4 crores. Till now, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed 3.7 crores at AMB Cinemas.

Meanwhile, the Prabhas starrer enjoyed a superb response at AMB Cinemas on its fourth Saturday, and today, almost all shows are in filling fast mode on BookMyShow.

