After struggling with a couple of films in the post-COVID era, Prabhas returned to the form, and with his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, the superstar went on to cross the milestone of 1000 crores at the Indian box office post-COVID. Now, he’s chasing another exciting feat as the Darling star is going to beat none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who made a dream return last year. Keep reading to know more!

Prabhas’s life completely changed after the historic success of the Baahubali franchise. The major disadvantage of this is that expectations from his every film are sky high, which resulted in him struggling to find the right film that would pull off staggering numbers. Thankfully, his wait was over with last year’s Salaar.

After Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD emerged as a huge success for Prabhas, with the film entering the 600 crore club at the Indian box office recently. The film also helped the actor to take his post-COVID domestic total above 1000 crores. Now, as per the latest development, he’s just 7 crores away from surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s post-pandemic collection in India.

Shah Rukh Khan’s grand domestic total stands at 1415.64 crores, including Pathaan’s 543.22 crores, Jawan’s 640.42 crores, and Dunki’s 232 crores. On the other hand, Prabhas stands at 1408.70 crores, including Radhe Shyam’s 105 crores, Adipurush’s 289 crores, Salaar’s 407 crores, and Kalki 2898 AD’s 607.70 crores.

By Sunday, Prabhas will be able to beat Shah Rukh Khan, and it’ll be interesting to see how far the actor goes after achieving this exciting feat.

Up next, Prabhas has The Rajasaab, Spirit, and Salaar 2 in his kitty.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

