Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD continues to boost its tally at the worldwide box office. The film has entered into the fourth week, and it has started its journey on a good note. Despite new releases, the biggie showed a good hold, both in India as well as the overseas market, taking itself an inch closer to the 1000 crore mark. Keep reading to know more!

The Nag Ashwin directorial was released in theatres on 27 June, and since its opening day, it has been enjoying a glorious ride on a global level. It benefitted immensely from the positive reviews and word-of-mouth, helping it consistently attract footfalls. The film is now set to join RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pathaan, and Jawan, becoming the fifth Indian film to hit the 1000-crore milestone in the post-pandemic era.

As per the latest collection update, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed a staggering 607.70 crores net at the Indian box office after 23 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 717.08 crores. In overseas, the biggie has earned 275.20 crores gross so far. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the overall collection stands at 992.28 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

From here, Kalki 2898 AD needs roughly 8 crores gross to reach to enter the 1000 crore club. The feat will be achieved tomorrow, making it Prabhas’ second film to enter the 1000-crore club after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

It’s a commendable success for Prabhas, Nag Ashwin, and all those who are associated with the film, and it encourages the makers to work on Kalki’s second installment as soon as possible.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

