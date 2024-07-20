If you’re an anime fan, you must have watched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action drama, released in 2020, was the first film adaptation of the anime Television series. It was indeed a cinematic experience to watch the sequel in theatres, and as expected, fans flocked to the theatres. But did you know how much the Haruo Sotozaki directorial earned compared to its budget? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

(Spoilers ahead) Fans were anticipating the sequel, given they would be introduced to the ‘hashira’ members of the demon slayer corps. The early reviews were earth-shattering, with cine-goers leaving the theatre halls with a heavy throat, tears in their eyes, but massive satisfaction in their heart. And with such a great response, trade analysts knew a big surprise was awaiting at the box office!

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Movie Budget

As per The Numbers, the sequel to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was made on a budget of approximately $15.75 million. But one would be surprised to hear that the cost was recovered in the opening weekend. In fact, producers began to rake in returns within that short period.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie had raked in $22.78 million in its opening weekend. But the global run was glorious, bringing in an earth-shattering collection far from anyone’s imagination!

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Worldwide Box Office Collections!

In its lifetime, the first anime movie based on the dark animated series brought in $49.88 million from the domestic market. It added a whopping $457.23 million from overseas circuits. The leading markets were Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Australia.

At the worldwide box office, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train earned a total of $507.11 million. This means the film made about 3119.8% higher earnings than its budget! Mind-boggling, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, fans are currently anticipating the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, which is currently in production!

