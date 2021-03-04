Oscars 2021 Predictions (Best Animated Feature): From Soul, Onward To Over The Moon - Is Your Favourite On The List?

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Variety’s Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year’s contenders in all categories. Variety’s Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to the revision date.

2021 OSCARS PREDICTIONS: BEST ANIMATED FEATURE UPDATED: Mar. 4, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: “Over the Moon” continues to miss in a few key spots like art directors and could be that Oscar morning snub we aren’t anticipating, even with the love for Glen Keane pouring through the branch. That usually lets something smaller creep in, which could be another GKIDS film or simply the sequel to “The Croods.”

PRECURSORS LEADER: “Soul” (Pixar) – Pete Docter, Dana Murray Awards Circuit Winners Chart (2020-2021) 2021 Awards Season Calendar

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:

“Soul” (Pixar) Pete Docter, Dana Murray

OSCAR HISTORY: Docter (8 nominations, 2 wins [2009’s “Up” and 2015’s “Inside Out”]), Murray (1 nomination) – DIRECTOR: Pete Docter, Kemp Powers PRODUCERS: Dana Murray SYNOPSIS: A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself. STARRING: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Graham Norton, Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, Wes Studi

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS) Tomm Moore, Stephan Roelants, Nora Twomey, Paul Young

OSCAR HISTORY: Moore (2 nominations), Roelants (never nominated), Twomey (1 nomination), Young (1 nomination) – DIRECTOR: Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart PRODUCERS: Tomm Moore, St?phan Roelants, Nora Twomey, Paul Young SYNOPSIS: A young apprentice hunter and her father journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night. STARRING: Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker, Sean Bean, Simon McBurney, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Tommy Tiernan

“Onward” (Pixar) Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae

OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated – DIRECTOR: Dan Scanlon PRODUCERS: Kori Rae SYNOPSIS: Two elven brothers embark on a quest to bring their father back for one day.. STARRING: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Lena Waithe, Ali Wong

“The Croods: A New Age” (DreamWorks Animation) Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated – DIRECTOR: Joel Crawford PRODUCERS: Mark Swift SYNOPSIS: The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. STARRING: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran

“Earwig and the Witch” (GKIDS/Studio Ghibli) Gor? Miyazaki

OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated – DIRECTOR: Gor? Miyazaki PRODUCERS: Toshio Suzuki SYNOPSIS: It follows an orphan girl, Earwig, who is adopted by a witch and comes home to a spooky house filled with mystery and magic.. STARRING: J.B. Blanc, Alex Carta??, Thomas Bromhead, Pandora Colin, Richard E. Grant

NEXT IN LINE:

“Over the Moon” (Netflix) Glen Keane, Peilin Chou, Gennie Rim

OSCAR HISTORY: Keane (1 nomination, 1 win [2017’s “Dear Baskebtall” in best animated short]), Kahrs (1 nomination, 1 win [2012’s “Paperman” in best animated short]) – DIRECTOR: Glen Keane, John Kahrs (co-director) PRODUCERS: Peilin Chou, Gennie Rim SYNOPSIS: In this animated musical, a girl builds a rocket ship and blasts off, hoping to meet a mythical moon goddess. STARRING: Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ruthie Ann Miles, John Cho, Sandra Oh, Margaret Cho, Ken Jeong

“Demon Slayer: The Movie: Mugen Train” (Funimation) Haruo Sotozaki

OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated – DIRECTOR: Haruo Sotozaki PRODUCERS: Haruo Sotozaki SYNOPSIS: Tanjiro Kamado, joined with Inosuke Hashibira, a boy raised by boars who wears a boar’s head, and Zenitsu Agatsuma, a scared boy who reveals his true power when he sleeps, board the Infinity Train on a new mission with the Flame Pillar, Kyojuro Rengoku, to defeat a demon who has been tormenting the people and killing the demon slayers who oppose it. STARRING: Bryce Papenbrook, Zach Aguilar, Abby Trott, Natsuki Hanae, Aleks Le

“On-Gaku: Our Sound” (GKIDS) Tetsuaki Matsue, Kenji Iwaisawa

OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated – DIRECTOR: Kenji Iwaisawa PRODUCERS: Tetsuaki Matsue SYNOPSIS: A trio of delinquent schoolkids form a music band.. STARRING: Shintaro Sakamoto, Ren Komai, Tomoya Maeno, Tateto Serizawa, Kami Hiraiwa, and Naoto Takenaka

“Trolls: World Tour” (Universal Pictures) Walt Dohrn, Gina Shay

OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated – DIRECTOR: Walt Dohrn, David P. Smith (co-director) PRODUCERS: Gina Shay SYNOPSIS: When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls.. STARRING: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, Anderson .Paak, Sam Rockwell, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kenan Thompson

“Lupin III: The First” (GKIDS) Takashi Yamazaki, Takeshi Ito, Naoaki Kitajima, Koji Nozaki

OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated – DIRECTOR: Takashi Yamazaki PRODUCERS: Takeshi Ito, Naoaki Kitajima, Koji Nozaki SYNOPSIS: Lupin III goes on a grand adventure to uncover the secrets of the Bresson Diary, which is tied to the legacy of his famous grandfather. STARRING: J. David Brimmer, Richard Epcar, Doug Erholtz, Tatsuya Fujiwara

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The most awarded films in Oscar history are “Ben-Hur,” “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” at 11 statuettes. The most nominated films in Academy history are “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” at 14. “La La Land” is the only film of the three to have lost best picture. The biggest Oscar “losers,” meaning most nominated and walk away with zero awards, are 1977’s “The Turning Point” and 1985’s “The Color Purple” at 11 each. The animated feature category was introduced in 2001 when “Shrek” was the first awarded. Five animators have won this award twice: Brad Bird, Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera, Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich. Bird and Docter are also among the most nominated with three, along with Ron Clements, Dean DeBlois, Travis Knight, Hayao Miyazaki, Rich Moore and Chris Sanders.

About the Academy Awards (Oscars) The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

The Oscars are scheduled for Sunday, April 25, 2021.

About the Golden Globes The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television across drama and comedy or musical categories. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the record for the most awards won by a single film with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Alan Parker’s “Midnight Express” are next in line with six each. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the record for most nominations received by a film with 11 while Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the record for receiving the most nominations and not winning a single award at seven.

The Golden Globes are scheduled for Feb. 28, 2021.

About the SAG Awards The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual award show that has become one of the most important and key indicators for the Oscars. Four films have won the most SAG awards with three: 1999’s “American Beauty,” 2002’s “Chicago,” 2011’s “The Help” and 2017’s “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Three movies have been nominated for the most SAG awards with five: 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and 2008’s “Doubt.”

The SAG Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 4, 2021

