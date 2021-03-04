International Women’s Day is a worldwide celebration of women who fight gender stereotypes every day and each of them is an icon in their own right. Some women stand out with their grit and determination to succeed and inspire other women. Audible brings these prominent voices to narrate their remarkable stories in their own voices and words. Here is a list to listen to and get inspired.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Unfinished

Narrator of ‘Unfinished’ on Audible, Priyanka Chopra is one of the world’s most recognisable women, renowned for her bold risk-taking, multiculturalism and activism. Unfinished talks about everything from her 20-year-long career as an actor and producer, spread across two continents, to her work as a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador. From losing her beloved father to cancer to marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up and shares her story to inspire a generation of young girls around the world to gather their courage, embrace their ambition and commit to the hard work of following their dreams. Listen to it this Women’s Day.

Michelle Obama- Becoming

Narrator of ‘Becoming’, Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era. As the First Lady of the United States of America – the first African American to serve in that role – she established herself as a global advocate for females. In her memoir, Michelle Obama invites listeners into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her. Warm, wise, and revelatory, Becoming is a deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations – and whose story inspires us to do the same.

Mariah Carey- The Meaning of Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is an award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the narrator of her memoir ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’ on Audible, a perfect jam for Women’s Day. She has recorded 15 studio albums and holds numerous industry records, including the most number-one singles of any solo artist in history. Her memoir is composed of her memories, mishaps, struggles, survival, and songs. It is a humbling and healing story full of hope that moves us to a new understanding, not only about Mariah, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.

Kamala Harris- The Truths We Hold

Narrator of ‘The Truths We Hold’ on Audible, Kamala Harris has made history as not only the first woman, but also the first woman of color, to hold the office of the Vice President of the United States. ‘The Truths We Hold’ talks about the core truths that unite us and the shared values that will see us into the future. Drawing on the hard-won wisdom and insight from her own career and the work of those who have most inspired her, she communicates a vision of shared struggle, shared purpose and shared values as we confront the great work of our day.

Oprah Winfrey- What I Know For Sure

Narrator of ‘What I Know For Sure’ on Audible, Oprah Winfrey is an American television personality, actress, entrepreneur whose syndicated daily talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, led her to become one of the richest and most influential women in the United States. Her memoir is beautifully packed with insights and revelations about her life. Candid, moving, exhilarating, uplifting, and dynamic, the words Oprah shares in What I Know For Sure shimmer with the sort of wisdom and truth that listeners will turn to again and again.

Lilly Singh- How To Be A Bawse

From actress, comedian and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh (aka Superwoman) comes the definitive guide to being a BAWSE – a person who exudes confidence, reaches goals, gets hurt efficiently, and smiles genuinely, because they’ve fought through it all and made it out the other side. Narrated in her hilarious, bold voice that’s inspired millions of fans, and sharing stories from her own life to illustrate her message, Lilly proves that there are no shortcuts to success. A podcast to celebrate your quirk this Women’s Day

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana- My Ex-Breast

Narrated by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (author, professor, theatre director and cancer survivor), ‘My Ex-Breast’ takes you on an intimate journey on Audible through a life-changing storm called breast cancer. In a single moment, she went from praying for her breast to grow to life and dealing with the curveball that is a mastectomy. Poignant, honest, and radically hopeful, Tahira shares how she and her loved ones chose joy in the face of fear.

Bhargavi Swami- People Who Matter

Bhargavi Swami is the CEO of an HR consulting company, Excel Corporation, and founder of BPlogs, a podcast content generating company. Narrated by Bhargavi herself, ‘People Who Matter, Season 3’ is an exclusive podcast show for professionals, entrepreneurs, and start-up enthusiasts. It shares perspectives, strategies, and future predictions from the experts, thought leaders, and influencers on the road ahead and the “next normal”.

Mindy Kaling- Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?

Narrator of ‘Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?’ on Audible, Mindy Kaling has lived many lives: comedienne, actress, obedient child of immigrant professionals, and now, writer. With a blend of witty confessions and unscientific observations, in her memoir ‘Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?’, talks about everything from being a timid young chubster afraid of her own bike to living the Hollywood life, dating, friendships, and planning her own funeral – all executed with several conveniently placed stopping points for you to run errands and make those important phone calls. A women worth celebrating this Women’s Day

Rujuta Diwekar- Take Control of Your Life

Narrator of ‘Take Control of Your Life’ and a nationally-syndicated talk show host, Mel Robbins returns to help you tackle the single biggest obstacle you face: fear. This life-changing audiobook features a powerful mix of one-on-one life-coaching sessions and a personal narrative with vital take-aways that you can start using immediately. Each session is a goldmine of discovery as Mel guides you, in her own voice to find your purpose, improve your relationships, and ultimately take control of your life.

Rujuta Diwekar- Secrets Of Good Health

Narrator of ‘Secrets of Good Health’, India’s leading nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, busts food myths, decodes diet trends and sets you on a path of sustainable health and weight loss with her audiobook. With easy-to-follow guidelines, do-at-home tips and a healthy dose of “dadimaa ke nuske”, she makes losing weight and staying healthy a fun, relaxed and exciting journey.

Anu Singh Choudhary- Mad Mommas

An award-winning journalist, Anu Singh Choudhary is an author, translator and screenwriter. She is all the inspiration you need this Women’s Day. In her latest audio series on Audible, ‘Mad Mommas’, she captures bittersweet realities of four women at different stages of motherhood who multitask through marriage, career, kids, family, life, and the Corona crisis. The central theme of this series also establishes how ‘motherhood’ very naturally becomes a community where women come together unknowingly for each other, while fighting their own lone battles.

Monika Halan- Let’s Talk Money

India’s favourite financial planner, Monika Halan, offers you a feet-on-the-ground system to build financial security. Not a get-rich-quick guide, this book helps you build a smart system to live your dream life, rather than stay worried about the right investment or perfect insurance. Unlike many personal finance books, Let’s Talk Money is written specifically for you, keeping the Indian context in mind.

So what are you waiting for? Download Audible now (available on Google Playstore and the Apple Store) and dive into one of these audiobooks. First-time users in India can listen to their first audiobook for free by signing up for a 30-day free trial on audible.in. Amazon Prime members in India get an exclusive 90-day free trial on audible.in.

