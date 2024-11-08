Kangana Ranaut always expresses her honest opinion on political matters. The Queen actress, who supported Donald Trump through the 2024 US presidential elections, has blamed Hollywood celebrities for Kamala Harris’s loss. Kangana lashed out at the singers and actors who supported Harris’ campaign. As soon as the election results became clear and Trump took the lead, Kangana took to social media to slam celebs like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Billie Eilish, calling them ‘clowns.’

Kangana Ranaut calls Taylor Swift, JLo, and other Celebs ‘Clowns’ for Damaging Kamala Harris’ Campaign.

Following the declaration of the US presidential election results, Kangana posted a story about Kamala Harris’ defeat on Instagram. The actress cited Hollywood stars’ support as the reason behind the Democrat candidate’s loss.

She shared a collage of pictures of celebs like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Harrison Ford, and Arnold Schwarzenegger and captioned the image, “Do you know Kamala’s rating went drastically down when these clowns endorsed her? People thought she was frivolous, flaky, and untrustworthy for hanging out with such people.”

Kangana Supported Trump in the Elections

Before dissing Harris’ supporters, Kangana had expressed her support for Trump on social media. “If I were American, I would vote for the one who got shot, dodged it, got up, and continued his speech. Total killer,” she earlier wrote.

After the Republican was confirmed to win the elections, Kangana took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a meme featuring an AI-generated picture of Trump and Elon Musk dressed up as Indian politicians and going for a victory rally. “Best meme on Twitter today. Congratulations @realDonaldTrump,” she wrote.

Kangana’s political career is also rising as she won the 2024 Lokshabha Elections from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi seat. On the professional front, she is awaiting the release of her film Emergency.

The movie, based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was supposed to be released in September 2024 but ran into trouble with the CBFC. Kangana confirmed in October that the film had finally been certified; however, its new release date is yet to be announced.

