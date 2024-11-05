Did You Know Real-Life References Inspired Priyanka Chopra & Kangna Ranaut’s Fashion Characters?

15 years ago, Madhur Bhandarkar crafted impeccable storytelling that revealed the reality of the fashion industry. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut, 2008’s Fashion was an instant hit and earned widespread acclaim for its bold theme and strong plotline. Although the director was criticized for making such a movie, its success shut all mouths.

While talking with ETimes in a throwback interview, Bhandarkar discussed the conceptualization behind the making of Fashion and how it worked with the lead actors. When asked how he got the idea before creating the film, Bhandarkar said, “Well, I’ve always been inclined towards making films on different subjects involving different ideas. Before creating fashion, I made films like Chandni Bar, Page 3, and Traffic Signal, which are woven from the social strata. So I was always curious about what happens behind a ramp walk, what kind of people come there, their story, etc.”

He continued, “I wanted to show about the ups and downs of a model’s life and how they absorb themselves in that zone. Luckily, at that time, I had been attending many fashion shows, and as I said earlier, I had an ardent desire to know what happens inside this world.”

Bhandarkar further explained that he learned from industry insiders that models are deliberately instructed to maintain a “poker expression” to avoid distracting from the designer outfits they are showcasing. He admitted that the models are seen as “hangers” whose primary purpose is to present the clothes without drawing attention to themselves. He continued that the word “hanger” stuck with him, leading him to create a movie exploring this world. Moreover, Bhandarkar began visiting backstage areas, meeting with models, and interacting with others in the fashion industry. He revealed that people initially hesitated to interact with him, especially after he made the movie Corporate.

The director then explained that he created fashion from “many real-life experiences, stories, and the characters have also been defined that way.”

Recently, Bhandarkar also announced the second chapter of the hit movie Fashion.

