Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2 were blockbusters in 2001 and 2023, respectively. Following the sequel’s massive success, director Anil Sharma confirmed that the story of Tara Singh, Sakina, and Jeeta will continue with Gadar 3.

Sharma has revealed that he is keen on casting Nana Patekar in the third installment to build further excitement about the project. The filmmaker has discussed with the veteran actor to star as a new character in the franchise’s third part.

Anil Sharma says Nana Patekar could join Sunny Deol in Gadar 3

In an interview with Lallantop Cinema, Anil Sharma revealed that he wants to cast Nana Patekar in Gadar 3 and has already talked to him about it. “Meri baat hui hai 1-2 dafe. Humari baatein hoti hai. (I spoke to him once or twice. We keep discussing things.)”

However, Sharma added that more is still being determined as Gadar 3 is still in the very early stage of development. The filmmaker is figuring out how to introduce Patekar’s character in the story.

“Lekin aese kuch ho paae ke Nana sir aa paae Gadar 3 me aur aesa kuch character bann jae toh boht he achi baat ho (But if something could happen and Nana sir could join the Gadar 3 team, then it would be amazing),” Sharma said.

Earlier this year, the director confirmed that he is working on a third Gadar film, which will be released in 2026. The previous film in the franchise, starring Sunny Deol, Amesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, came out in 2023 and shattered box office records, earning over Rs. 500 crore in the domestic market.

Nana Patekar and Anil Sharma have Worked Together on Vanvaas.

The actor and filmmaker have already teamed up for their upcoming film, Vanvaas, which also stars Utkarsh Sharma. The film is said to be an emotional rollercoaster about a father-and-son relationship.

Speaking about the movie’s premise, Sharma said in an interview with IANS, “It is a blast of emotions. It is a story in which we have tried to show that a father is above all.

This is a film that every father will watch and then ask his sons to watch it.”

Vanvaas will hit the theaters on December 20th, 2024.

