Sunny Deol is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry and has been in the industry for decades. He has an angry young man image and is known for his action-packed movies and some specific nuances. His dialogues from the film, like Gadar, are inscribed in his fans’ minds. He has this huge aura in the movies. Imagine shocking someone like him! Actors do not really hit their co-stars during a scene, but sometimes accidents happen, and something similar happened with Deol. Scroll below for the deets.

Besides being an accomplished actor, director, and producer, he was also a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. He is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra and one of the highest-grossing actors in Indian cinema. The actor has worked in over ninety movies, winning multiple accolades in his long-running career. Sunny has won two National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. One of his highest-grossing films is Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and it had its sequel over twenty years later in 2023, and it was an equally huge success.

Another of his movies, Ghayal, got its sequel, Ghayal Once Again, in 2016. It takes place after the events of Ghayal. Sunny’s character, Ajay Mehra, gets released from jail and begins a new life as a reporter for an independent newspaper. The movie came out in 1990 and was Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial debut, and the sequel was helmed by Sunny Deol himself.

Ghayal Once Again featured Soha Ali Khan opposite Sunny Deol, and according to a Deccan Chronicle report via Bollywood Life, the actress slapped her co-star during a scene. The source said, “In a sequence where Sunny loses his cool, the actress slaps him to bring him back to his senses. But while shooting for the scene which was quite intense, Soha was so immersed in her character that she did not realize that she had hit the actor really hard.”

The source added, “It only came to everyone’s notice when Sunny brought it up. Soha was, of course, extremely shocked, as were the others. However, being the cool guy that Sunny is, he understood Soha’s situation and did not overreact. He just let it go.”

Gjayal Once Again also features Om Puri, Shivam Patil, Neha Khan, and Narendra Jha in supporting roles.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Alleged Hid Her Pregnancy From Bollywood Director & Left Him In “Total Shock & Depression” Until Kareena Kapoor Khan Saved His Dream Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News