Ananya Panday turns a year older today (October 30). The actress, celebrating her 26th birthday, received an adorable wish from her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco. This has fueled the speculations surrounding them to be the new lovebirds in town.

Talking about the same, Walker Blanco took to his Instagram stories to share a beautiful picture of Ananya Panday, presumably taken from one of their dates. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress looks lovely in a light grey dress with her hair tied and opting for minimal makeup. However, it was Walker’s caption for her that commanded attention. He captioned the picture, stating, “Happy Birthday, Beautiful!! You are so special. I love you Annie” leaving a smiley and a red heart emoji.

It seems that Walker Blanco has almost chosen to make his relationship with Ananya Panday official on the latter’s special day. For the unversed, rumors of Ananya and Walker’s whirlwind romance have been floating around for quite some time now. The former model was also Ananya’s date at the Ambani wedding. Reportedly, the Student Of The Year 2 actress introduced him as her partner.

Ananya Panday was earlier rumored to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. According to reports, they separated earlier in March this year. The Liger actress was speculated to have a hard time after the breakup. However, it seems she has found love again in Walker Blanco, and we hope the duo’s loveboat sails strong.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Call Me Bae, where she played a heiress who was disowned by her own family after a scandal. Her performance was appreciated by the masses. She is also seen in the Netflix film CTRL, wherein she plays a young influencer who chooses to ‘delete’ her ex-boyfriend using an AI application after the latter cheats on her. She has currently kickstarted shooting for the second season of Call Me Bae.

