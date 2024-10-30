Being a man of his commitment and hailing professionalism to the highest, superstar Salman Khan had bounced back to his shooting schedules recently. However, amid this, the actor has shockingly received yet another death threat with a 2 crore ransom. According to the police authorities, an anonymous message was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Control, which said that Salman would be killed off if he did not pay the ransom amount.

According to a news report in India Today, the anonymous caller contacted Mumbai Traffic Control and threatened harm to Salman Khan’s life if he did not pay the ransom amount of 2 crore. Following this, Mumbai’s Worli Police have filed a case against an unidentified individual and have started an investigation. This news comes a day after a Noida-based 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to a threat call made to both the Dabangg actor and the late NCP leader Baba Siddiqui’s son Zeeshan Siddiqui.

The arrested man, Mohammed Tayyab, was detained in Noida’s Sector 39 area. The report suggests that the threat call was made to Zeeshan Siddiqui’s PR office in Bandra, demanding a ransom amount and also threatening harm to both his and Salman Khan’s life. One of the employees at Zeeshan’s office then filed a complaint, which led to a case being registered at Mumbai’s Nirmal Nagar Police Station. A transit remand has also been obtained to reportedly bring the accused, Mohammed Tayyab, to Mumbai for further investigation.

Apart from this, a few days ago, the Mumbai Traffic Police Control also received a similar Whatsapp message from a person claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The said person demanded a ransom amount of 5 crores to settle the tensions between the gangster and the superstar. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has started shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Singham Again.

