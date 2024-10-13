The country went into an utter state of disbelief last night when NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead publicly. He was rushed to Mumbai’s Leelavati Hospital but succumbed to three bullet shots. His close friends Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt also rushed to Leelavati.

In fact, Salman was shooting for the reality show Bigg Boss, which was immediately canceled, and he rushed to stand by Baba Siddique’s ailing family. In fact, he has always been by his late friend’s side through thick and thin.

An old video has resurfaced on the internet where the Tiger actor is campaigning for BJP during some election rally. The superstar who was campaigning with Narendra Modi in Gujarat probably made sure to make no mistakes and make the right appeal to vote.

During his speech, Salman Khan said, “Jo best man hai aapke liye aapki constituency ke andar, aap usko vote dijiye. Aapke liye Modi ji best man hai aapki constituency ke lie. Humari jo constituency jo hai Bandra, jaha par mera kartavya hota hai ki main vote dun wo hai Baba Siddique aur Priya Dutt. I have to give my people the vote. I know ki wo kaam karte hai.”

This speech was during an election campaign for BJP and Bhai did not hesitate to make sure that people give the vote for the right reasons. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi who was standing beside Salman, could not do anything but remain silent and let the superstar finish his speech.

This was the man, Baba Siddiqui, whom Salman requested people to vote for in front of Narendra Modi.#BabaSiddique pic.twitter.com/dvBsWl9Trq — alphabetagama (@alphabetagama24) October 12, 2024

Baba Siddique and Salman Khan’s friendship go way back and the two are very close to each other. Salman and his entire family has been a regular at the Iftaar parties that were hosted by the Siddiques. In fact, it was at one of these parties that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan patched up leaving their fight and animosity behind while they hugged Baba Siddique. It was one of the most viral pictures of that year infact.

The politician was close to many Bollywood celebrities and was famous for hosting the biggest Iftaar party in Mumbai.

