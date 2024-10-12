In a very shocking incident, NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men. Two shooters have been arrested, and one is on the lookout. The incident has sent shockwaves in Maharashtra, questioning the collapsing law & order in Mumbai. While the ex-minister has succumbed to three bullet shots, fans are now concerned for his close friend Salman Khan!

Baba Siddique – Salman Khan’s Close Friend

The politician who joined Ajit Pawar’s NCP this year, was shot very close to his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra. He shared a close bond with Salman Khan and many Bollywood actors since he was a candidate from the constituency Salman Khan and these celebs reside.

The Man Behind The Reunion!

It was at Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party in 2013 that Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan finally kept their differences aside and hugged each other. It was one of the biggest events in Bollywood and no one could believe that Siddique pulled this with such an ease!

Salman Khan Cancels Bigg Boss

As soon as the news broke, Salman Khan, who was shooting for his reality show Bigg Boss, canceled the shoot and rushed to Mumbai’s Leelavati Hospital, where the politician was declared dead. Sanjay Dutt was also seen at the hospital amidst the shockwaves that have crept in Mumbai.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Questioned

Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members, who were recently involved in the open firing at Salman Khan‘s Galaxy Apartments, are being considered major suspects in the killings. However, the connection is still being explored as a possibility since Salman Khan is close to Baba Siddique! But nothing has been confirmed as of yet!

Fans Concerned!

Salman Khan fans are currently very concerned for the actor’s security after this unfateful incident. Fans are reaching out to the actor and requesting him to beef up his security and not fall prey to any such incident.

For updates and developments on the story, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Stree 2 Beats Every Single Indian Film Of 2024 To Rule IMDb At #1 Even After 58 Days – 3 Box Office Records By The Film No One Can Achieve!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News