Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan's Total Earnings This Season Higher Than Ek The Tiger + Tiger Zinda Hai + Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Total!

Another season of Bigg Boss has commenced, and Salman Khan is back hosting the biggest reality show on Indian Television. This year, the contestants will face Time Ka Taandav as the theme of the show. While some of the names on the show are already grabbing eyeballs including Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shilpa Shirodkar amongst others.

Salman Khan’s Fee For BB 18

Speculations are rife that the Tiger superstar has hiked his remuneration for this season of Bigg Boss. However, this is a very basic hike. While the actor charged 12 crore per week for the last season, he will be charging 15 crore per week this season!

Salman Khan’s Total Earnings From Bigg Boss 18

This season is scheduled for a minimum 15 weeks, like the previous season and Salman Khan would earn a massive 225 crore from Bigg Boss 18. This would lead his cumulative total of all the seasons he has hosted to a massive 3233 crore!

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Earnings > Tiger Franchise Box Office

To put things into perspective, Salman Khan’s total earnings from Bigg Boss, from the 15 seasons he has hosted is almost 3.9 times more than the box office collection of all the three Tiger films! While Ek Tha Tiger earned 198 crore at the box office, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3 earned 339 crore and 286 crore respectively. Together, the Tiger Franchise stands at a total of 823 crore.

Meanwhile, till Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan has already earned 3008 crore, and adding the 225 crore expected paycheck from BB 18, his total earnings from the entire show would reach a massive 3233 crore, 292% higher than Ek The Tiger + Tiger Zinda Hai + Tiger 3’s combined total.

Have a look at Salman Khan’s reported paycheck in all the seasons of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 4: 70 Crore

Bigg Boss 5: 70 Crore

Bigg Boss 6: 70 Crore

Bigg Boss 7: 150 crore

Bigg Boss 8: 154 crore

Bigg Boss 9: 120 crore

Bigg Boss 10: 150 crore

Bigg Boss 11: 154 crore

Bigg Boss 12: 210 crore

Bigg Boss 13: 620 crore

Bigg Boss 14: 410 crore

Bigg Boss 15: 350+ crore

Bigg Boss 16: 300+ crore

Bigg Boss 17: 180 crore

Bigg Boss 18: 225 crore

For updates on Bigg Boss 18, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Top 2 Finalists Fixed On Salman Khan’s Show, One Owns 1300% Higher Net Worth Than Other – Guess Who?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News