Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss 18 and the new season of the reality show is all set to premiere on October 5. There have been many speculated names doing the rounds for the show some of these names include Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Dheeraj Dhoopar and more. Now as the promo of the show launches, the name of the highest-paid contestant has also been revealed.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Highest Paid Contestant On BB 18

Dheeraj is a well-known television actor famous for his stints on two of the most popular TV shows of his time, Sasural Simar Ka and Kumkum Bhagya. The actor has been approached for Bigg Boss for the past few years, and he has finally given his nod to the show!

Now, speculations are rife that Dheeraj Dhoopar might be the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 18. In fact, his total earnings from the show might be much higher than the winning amount of Salman Khan’s reality show that will explore the theme of past, present and future this time.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Total Earnings From Bigg Boss 18

As per a report in ET, the actor has been offered a whopping 5 crore to play a contestant in the reality show, and the TV superstar has already given his nod, confirming his participation. This makes him one of the highest-paid contestants in the history of Bigg Boss! Dheeraj Dhoopar’s total earnings from Bigg Boss would be 900% higher than the winning amount for the reality show, which is speculated to be somewhere around 50 lakh!

Apart from Dheeraj, the other contestants expected to join Bigg Boss 18 include Sunil Kumar, the actor who played Sarkata in Stree 2, Kashish Kapoor and Digvijay Singh Rathee, finalists of Splitsvilla X15, Zaan Khan, a former Splitsvilla contestant and television actor famous for Hamari Bahu Silk & Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

Nia Sharma To Quit Laughter Chefs?

Nia Sharma is also expected to join this season of Bigg Boss 18, which means she will have to quit her ongoing show Laughter Chefs, where she has been paired with Sudesh Lehri. The show on Colors was supposed to end its run this October but has been extended owing to its viewership and good TRPs.

Bigg Boss 18 will arrive on Jio Cinema and Colors TV with the theme of Time Ka Taandav. The show will have its premiere on October 5. Check out the announcement here.

