Actress Nia Sharma is reportedly one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 18. Yes, that’s right! The actress finally gave the green signal to participate in the controversial reality show this time. She has been time and again for the same, but somehow, things never worked out. Let us look at three reasons why we already see a winner in the gorgeous actress.

Strong Personality

Bigg Boss is a show wherein you have to showcase your real personality. You only go on to win the audience’s hearts if you aren’t afraid to be yourself. For those who know Nia Sharma, she has a fierce persona and wears her heart on her sleeves. She is not afraid to vocalize her thoughts and opinions. That is precisely the personality well-suited for a show like Bigg Boss 18. This might enable the Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain actress to show her real side to the world, and the fans might fall in love with the same just like her onscreen characters.

Loyal Fanbase

Over the years, due to her glorious work in the Indian television sphere, Nia Sharma has acquired a loyal fan base. There were many fans who wanted her to grace the show for a long time, and now that she is finally participating in Bigg Boss 18, we are sure that she will be receiving a lot of love from the masses. While she was seen as a guest in Bigg Boss OTT, fans loved her persona and wished she would come as a contestant too. With a good fanbase, Nia would easily go ahead on the show and might even go on to become the winner of Bigg Boss 18.

Bold Avatar

When we think of Nia Sharma, we think of bold and bindaas. The actress is sassy and bold and oozes confidence with ease. Her free-spirited aura might make her win several hearts on Bigg Boss 18.

We are excited to see Nia Sharma embrace Bigg Boss 18. She was last seen in the show Suhagan Chudail. It will be interesting to see whether she ends up winning the Salman Khan-hosted show or not!

