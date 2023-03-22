Nia Sharma is a well-known actress on television, thanks to shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The actress may not have had a show released recently, but she keeps making the news for her fashion choices and appearing in music videos. She recently appeared in the web show Hunter’s song Daiyya Daiyya, and we interacted with her as part of its promotions.

During an exclusive chat with Nia recently, team Koimoi asked the actress about trolls targeting her for her fashion choices and some even comparing her to Uorfi Javed. For those who don’t know, certain online users have tagged Sharma Javed’s sister for their shared sense of unconventional fashion choices. Read on to know the ‘Jamai Raja’ actress’ response.

Answering us about people trolling her and how she handles them, Nia Sharma said, “It’s their faults, it is their problems. And I don’t think I need to justify myself because it will so awkward and so stupid becasue… you know what I mean.”

Talking about being compared to Uorfi Javed, she continued, “Where I come from and how long I have been there and then the other person wasn’t even… (people) didn’t even know (they) existed. So you (trolls) are making a fool of yourselves of you are putting out such news like that just to be… just to make them readable. And it can’t do that. And I’m not the one to be falling prey to that. I will not let you do that to my name. I have a backing and don’t need any comparisons in life because this is where I stand. And thanks to everyone who’s trying otherwise.”

Further talking about trolls, the actress said, “As for trolling, I’ve not been trolled, I don’t get trolled. I would say now it’s the media that’s hyping things up and writing all (those) sh*tty headlines to catch attention, to catch those eye balls and that’s not required. So I’ll not give it to the trolls this time, I would call it bad media handling, bad publication, bad headline making and it’s on you guys (the media) this time. Not the trolls.”

