After ruling Bollywood as a ‘Queen’. Kangana Ranaut turned jailer for Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp. The show, which premiered on the OTT platform, saw stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerging as a winner. Lock Upp was one of the most talked about shows owing to the controversial content which controversial contestants gave. As the show is making waves for its season 2, ex-participant Zeeshan Khan has jibed at the host Kangana while sharing some tips for the new contestants.

Zeeshan was one of the controversial inmates of the show. He made headlines when he was called a terrorist by his co-contestant Payal Rohatgi, for being a Muslim. In his latest interview, he opened up about Ms Ranaut being biased towards contestants.

In his latest interview, Zeeshan Khan said his advice for the contestants who will be a part of Lock Upp 2 is that they should be ready for Kangana Ranaut’s biased opinion as she has ‘absolutely no understanding of what happens inside.’ He went on to call her out for not voicing her views when he was called ‘terrorist’ for being a Muslim by Payal.

Zeeshan Khan told News18, “My advice to the future contestant would be, be who you are. It is a jail-themed show. Our so-called ‘queen’ of the show (Kangana Ranaut) has absolutely no understanding of what happens inside. She will have a biased opinion. You stay strong on your grounds. Trust me, do not take the queen’s advice ever, ever. Nobody should take Kangana very seriously. It should not sound that I am bitter towards her or anything but I am saying this with all calmness or with no ill intention towards her.”

“In Lock Upp, Chetan Hansraj was evicted for using (a casteist remark). Kangana called it unacceptable. Four days after the incident, Payal Rohatgi called me a terrorist for being a Muslim. You are bothered about a word being used which will hurt that minority. I agree and support that. But when someone insults a religion, she refused to take action. That was her punishment? She (Kangana) said, ‘We cannot do anything. We revoke her captaincy status for the rest of the show’. If Kangana could not have taken a stand for me on that, I really don’t think all her ranting on Twitter or anywhere else makes any sense. It is all bull***t,” said Zeeshan Khan further.

