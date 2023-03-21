Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry. She is well known for playing the dual role of Naira Singhania Goenka and Sirat Shekhawat Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She received lots of love and appreciation for her role.

Not just that, the actress has a huge fan following on social media. She has also been part of numerous music videos and appeared on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi last year. She is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the TV industry.

As per reports floating on the internet, Shivangi Joshi’s net worth amounts to Rs 37 crores. Her primary source of income is through daily soaps. The actress charges around 1.5 Lakh per episode if reports are to be believed. Moreover, last year, the actress took home Rs 7 lakh per week during her stint at Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2022. The 24-year-old actress lives a luxurious life. Let’s take a look at her lifestyle and her properties.

Brand Endorsements

Shivangi Joshi also earns money from different brand promotions. Reportedly, her per-brand endorsement fee is Rs 5 to 6 Lakhs.

Dehradun house

Shivangi is a native of Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. The splendour of the natural world surrounds Shivangi‘s home. She frequently posts breathtaking images of her lovely home, surrounded by lush vegetation. Her house has a beautiful garden that exudes cosiness while surrounded by the spectacular view of the hills.

Looking at her Instagram, you’ll see that she enjoys simple, organic items. The large home has pleasant energy, cosy couches, and adorable small nooks with indoor plants.

Mumbai house

According to reports, Shivangi Joshi is the proud owner of a 1.5 crore worth apartment in Malad, Mumbai. She frequently posts views of it on her Instagram. She appears to have given her home a modern yet classic aesthetic by placing plants in every nook and cranny.

Car Collection

Shivangi Joshi, like many of her co-stars, is a motorhead and keeps two luxury vehicles in her garage. She drives a Jaguar XE, priced at around Rs. 40 lakhs, and an Audi Q7, priced at about Rs. 90 lakhs.

