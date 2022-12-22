Malaika Arora is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame after featuring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the hit Dil Se (1998) song Chaiyya Chaiyaa. She is considered to be among the most popular dancing divas in Bollywood.

The Bollywood diva is currently the talk of the town thanks to her new reality show – Moving in with Malaika. The reality show gives us all a glimpse of her opulent lifestyle. Besides the reality show, she is the regular face of TV as well and is often seen as a judge on many hit reality shows.

Malaika Arora is among the highest-paid judges of Indian reality shows. As per CA Knowledge, the dancing diva’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 98.98 crore. Let’s take a look at what contributes to her massive net worth.

Luxurious 4 BHK apartment

Moving in with Malaika star resides in one of the poshest neighbourhoods in Mumbai. If Magic Bricks reports are to be believed, the diva splurged out Rs 14.5 crore for a 4 BHK apartment in a high-rise residential building in Bandra. Arora’s luxurious pad also serves as an ideal place for her to chill with her gal pals.

Swanky Car Collection

Malaika Arora owns a fleet of luxury cars that are parked in her garage. The actress has Range Rover Autobiography LWB that is worth Rs 3.28 crore, a BMW 7 Series 730Ld DPE Signature worth Rs 1.42 crore, an Audi Q7 which starts from Rs 83.30 lakh and can go up to Rs 90.78 lakh, and a Toyota Innova Crysta which comes with a price tag of Rs 18.09 – 23.83 lakh in the Indian market.

Business Investment

Malaika is one of the few actresses in the industry who has been actively backing startups for the past few years. From investing in a fitness and wellness app SARVA Yoga to helping an e-commerce brand Label Life excel in the fashion world, Arora ventured into the food industry by starting her own healthy food delivery service – Nude Bowls in 2021, per TOI. Her diverse portfolio has helped her add more crores to her net worth every year.

Income Sources

As per media reports, Malaika Arora’s monthly salary is around Rs 70 lakhs to Rs 1.6 crores and she charges around Rs. 90 lakhs to Rs. 1.5 crores for a Bollywood movie item number, and Malaika charges 6-8 lakhs rupees per episode for doing TV shows.

