An interesting project announcement was made last month, The Virgin Tree starring Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari in lead roles. The film went on floors recently and we bring you an exclusive update directly from the sets. A source has revealed to us that the film’s set has caught fire. Scroll down to know more.

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt turned producer with his horror comedy film under his production company Three Dimension Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. The film will mark his debut as a producer.

Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, & Palak Tiwari starrer film titled The Virgin Tree also denoted as The वरGin Tree recently went on floors. Now a little birdie close to the sets revealed minute details to us. The source revealed, “It all happened when Mouni Roy was shooting for her scene when the camera’s light busted and the set caught fire. And film’s shoot was put to a halt for more than a couple of hours. However, soon afterwards the fire brigade team got the situation under control following which no causalities are reported.” When asked about the set’s condition, the source revealed. “20-30% of the set is damaged.”

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was last seen in the film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, in which she played the role of Damyanti. She garnered positive attention for her performance. Sunny Singh, who rose to fame with his performance in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, will also be playing the role of Lakshman in the Kriti Sanon-Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

As for Palak Tiwari, she was last seen in her music video Bijlee Bijlee opposite Harrdy Sandhu. Following this, she has signed a few projects and The Virgin Tree is one of them.

Coming back, this is a developing story. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the same.

