Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy action-adventure film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, which was released on September 9, went on to become a blockbuster. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer earned Rs 431 crore at the worldwide box office despite the call for a boycott on social media.

The film, which serves as the first installment of a planned trilogy, became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 surpassing the lifetime collection of The Kashmir Files. Even though the boycott call did not have any impact on the film’s business, now several netizens regret not watching the film in cinemas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reaction from netizens, who called for the boycott of Bollywood, came after Brahmastra was released on Disney+ Hotstar after a long wait. Twitter is abuzz with hundreds of tweets from the micro-blogging platform users saying that they shouldn’t have followed the boycotted brigade and should have watched in theatres.

A netizen wrote, “Wow. #Brahmastra is an incredible movie, both visually & concept-wise. Wish I had been able to watch it in theaters. First time I’ve watched a movie at home without picking up my phone in years. I cannot WAIT for part 2…..whenever that will be.”

While another user tweeted, “Today Early morning I watched half Brahmastra, will complete in the night today. This is a good movie and talked about ancient Hindu Culture, Varanasi, Shiv Mandir, etc all good. I feel sorry for boycotting such a good movie. I should have avoided it. It’s Indian Avengers #Sorry”. Take a look at some more reactions on Twitter:

Wow. #Brahmastra is an incredible movie, both visually & concept-wise. Wish I had been able to watch it in theaters. First time I’ve watched a movie at home without picking up my phone in years. I cannot WAIT for part 2…..whenever that will be. #BrahmastraOnHotstar #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/LdK4jHrSL7 — SophiaQ (@SophiaAQ) November 5, 2022

Today Early morning I watched half Brahmastra

will complete in the night today This is a good movie and talked about ancient Hindu Culture

Varanasi, Shiv Mandir etc all good I feel sorry for boycotting such a good movie

I should have avoided it It's Indian Avenger#Sorry pic.twitter.com/XG3D1VnF97 — Revolutionary Raja Ram for Tax & Economic Reforms (@abhishekrajaram) November 4, 2022

#brahmastra such an incredible story and visual effects. Sorry for missing it in theaters. Thanks, #Hulu and #hotstart, for streaming this movie — srikanth (@srikant60703973) November 5, 2022

Finally saw #Brahmastra on @DisneyPlusHS and loved it. Regret not watching it in the theatre. The visual effects are captivating. — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) November 5, 2022

Can someone explain why everyone shat on #Brahmastra soo much. The level of animation and more so telling a story through that animation is next level. Feel like it got more hate than it deserved.#Disney #Hotstar — Akash Metawala (@akashmetawala) November 5, 2022

#brahmastraboxoffice wonderful 3D movie….Twilight of Indian cinema…A true romantic Love Story of Indian cinema or Titanic like love story.. Alia looked gorgeous n stunning…n Ranbir my all time favourite…Big B The gr8.. Love you all… @ranbirkapooron -faltu-me-boycott-ki — Sunil Sharma (@sunilsharmaIIM) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has shared that he intends to release the sequel Brahmastra Part Two: Dev as a Christmas release in 2025 and the threequel in 2026. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the films.

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s Daughter Has Her Stars Aligned To Rule Bollywood In Future, Will Be Daddy’s Girl: Astrologer Predictions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram