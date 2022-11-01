After being in the making for years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra finally hit the screens in early September. The film which also stars Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan, also saw south sensation Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan in cameo roles. After having a successful run at the box office, Brahmastra will finally hit the OTT platform on November 4.

Ever since the film was released in the theatres, fans have been eagerly waiting to know who will portray the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva’s father Dev in the film.

Many names have popped up who could be the potential actors for the role of Dev in Brahmastra. While many suggested it could be Ranveer Singh, reports of Hrithik Roshan and KGF’s Yash approved to play Dev have also made headlines. Now director Ayan Mukerji has finally reacted to the same and broken his silence.

Speaking to India Today, Ayan Mukerji addressed the rumours of Yash, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh being approached to step into Dev’s shoes. He told the portal, “I love Yash. It would be great if he plays Dev. No, I am joking.” Further adding, “There were rumours about Ranveer Singh, the biggest rumour and other rumors about other actors but I cannot say anything. The fun of Dev’s story is that it will come at the right time.”

When prodded further, Ayan Mukerji said, “What if somebody is already playing Dev or is in talks… then you are asking me a question that can set the whole thing off. I really cannot answer this right now. Just wait for it, there is fun in waiting too.”

Earlier at an event, Hrithik Roshan had said, “What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next ‘Fighter’ will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed.”

Coming back what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

