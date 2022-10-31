Ranbir Kapoor even being a star kid, has proved his worth as an actor throughout his career. Son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is now Alia Bhatt’s husband and is currently, preparing to step into a new journey – i.e., parenthood. However, apart from his personal life, he is a quite successful actor. However, did you know he has a no-remake policy even for his late father’s films? Read on to know more.

Ranbir is now basking in the glory of his recent film Brahmastra’s massive success where he played the male lead Shiva’s role. Now, the actor is gearing up for his next projects, including Brahmastra 2, Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled with Shraddha Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor has a few film policies that he follows by, and one is that he is not okay to do multi-starrer films and only solo-hero movies. He had even turned down a movie to Karan Johar. However, there’s another policy that he abides by, and that is of not doing remake movies.

A close source to the actor revealed to ETimes that Ranbir Kapoor had fell out with his childhood friend Siddharth Anand after rejecting Bang Bang, which was a remake of Tom Cruise’s actioner Knight & Day. It later went to Hrithik Roshan. The source further added, “Even after the miserable box office performance of their film together Anjaana Anjaani, Ranbir was ready to work with Siddharth Anand again. However, Ranbir was dead against doing a remake, and that too of a flop Hollywood film.”

Ranbir Kapoor is dead serious of not doing a remake even if its his late father Rishi Kapoor’s films. Long ago before Brahmastra could even happen, Ayan Mukerji had shared an idea of doing a remake of his dad’s film Khel Khel Mein with Ranbir and Katrina Kaif. But Ranbir had immediately shot it down. He wouldn’t do any remake films, especially his father’s as he doesn’t want people to compare them.

