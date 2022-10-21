Parineeti Chopra is known for picking unique roles. Ever since Ishaqzaade, Pari has shown her growth in acting and proved her mettle as an actress with her movies. Be it Hasee Toh Phasee or Girl On The Train Or Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, she has shown her versatility as an actress. But did you know she rejected the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal for this reason? Read on!

Parineeti has a line up of projects in the upcoming days with a mix of all sorts of roles that might make her stand out among the rest. However, in a recent media conversation she shared how she never regrets after rejecting or choosing a film.

In an interview with India Today, Parineeti Chopra opened up about how it should be one’s decision to choose whatever they want to choose. Talking about rejecting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, she said, “These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you.” After this, the female lead role went to Rashmika Mandanna.

Right now, Parineeti Chopra holds the position of being one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. When she was asked about collections and successes, she shared, “1000 %. Today when I sit down with a producer and director, it is very different from what it used to be in my lowest time. Honestly, it is all thanks to Dibakar and Ribbu who gave me roles when people did not think I could. I hold on to that. Later is the bigger dream of collections and success.”

Well, what do you think of Parineeti Chopra’s decision of rejecting Animal? Was it a good one? Let us know!

