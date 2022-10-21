Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan’s alleged love story is a tale as old as time. At one point in time, they were madly in love with each other and their relationship was allegedly one of the most controversial Bollywood relationships of all time. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Aish appeared on Simi Garewal’s talk show in 1999 and called Salman the ‘s*xiest and most fabulous man’ in the industry. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back in the day, both Aish and Salman were head-over-heels in love and appeared together at public events. The ex-couple met on the sets of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, which is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and also starred Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Now coming back to the topic, in 1999, Aish was totally smitten with Salman and took his name in the interview with Simi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, Simi Garewal asked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who according to her is the ‘s*xiest’ man in the industry. After a lot of contemplation, Aish asks if she can replace the word ‘s*xiest’ with charming, which the host refuses.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “Then one should take the name of the one who has been internationally selected among Indian men – Salman Khan…if we are talking about looks.”

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now happily married to actor Abhishek Bachchan and shares a 10-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Salman Khan on the other hand is single and as usual is focused on work.

What are your thoughts on Aish calling Salman the s*xiest man in the industry? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Diwali 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar Are Keeping It Low Without Throwing Grand Parties, Here’s Who’s Party Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Others Celebs Are Headed To!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram