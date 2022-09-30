Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Ever since the trailer was out, fans have been looking forward to seeing this magnum opus spectacle on the big screen. The visuals and the scale of the movie have already created quite a buzz on social media.

PS: I is the first part of a two-part franchise that has been shot on a massive budget of 500 crore rupees. The film has an amazing cast with Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha Krishnan in the leading role. Having said that, let us take a look at the fees charged by the cast of the movie.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Advertisement

Aishwarya is making a comeback to the silver screen with Mani Ratnam‘s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1. In the film, she will be playing the role of Princess Nandini. The actress has already won the hearts of millions with her amazing looks and acting skills. As per Telly Chakkar’s report, she has taken around Rs 10 crores for the movie.

Prakash Raj

The veteran star is one of the brilliant actors in Indian cinema. He has made his mark in Bollywood and South cinema. In the film, he will be playing the role of Sundar Chola in PS:I. For this, the actor took home around Rs 1 crore.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita is one of the budding actresses in the industry and is a well-known actress in South Indian cinema. She is playing the role of Princess Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan. If reports are to be believed, she has charged 2.5 crores for this film.

Aishwarya Lakshmi

Aishwarya will be seen playing the character of Punguzhali and the actress has bagged 1.5 crores for PS: I, reports India Herald.

Chiyaan Vikram

Vikram is one of the superstars in the south cinema and one of the highest paid actors as well. Reportedly, the actor has charged a hefty fee of about 12 crores to play the character of Karikalan.

Karthi

After the blockbuster Kaithi, the actor is all set to be seen in a never seen avatar in Ponniyin Selvan. Reportedly, he has taken around 5 crores for the movie.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha is one of the well-established actresses in south cinema. She was also seen in the movie Khatta Meetha along with the actor Akshay Kumar. Now the actress has reportedly charged around 2 crores for the movie.

Jayam Ravi

We have seen and loved the actor Jayam Ravi in his projects, and we look forward to seeing what he has to offer in this upcoming movie. The report says that he has taken around 8 crores for the movie.

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan 1: Canada Theatre Owners Threatened With Attacks ‘Toxicating Employees’, Here’s What The Demand Is!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram