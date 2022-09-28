This Friday, i.e., September 30 will witness the clash of two big movies at the box office. One is Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 1 while the other is the remake of another South film of Vikram Vedha with the same title. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film is helmed by the same director Gayatri and Pushkar. As the makers and the lead actors are currently on a promotional spree for their film, they recently reacted to the box office clash of both films.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Prakash Raj among others in the lead roles.

Vikram Vedha cast Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan recently landed in the capital to for the film’s promotion. The actor, along with the directors Gayatri and Pushkar addressed the media where they spoke about many things including its box office clash with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. At the event what left everyone intrigued was HR’s reaction who said for me it’s just Vikram Vedha.

Addressing the box office clash of Vikram Vedha, director Pushkar began telling the media, “Ponniyin Selvan 1 which is being shrunk to PS 1 for understanding, is a classic text in its tale of intrigue, you can’t beat that. It is a six-volume book which I read, a very long back in Tamil. That text’s been an inspiration for every writer coming out of Chennai. So we do our part. They’ve done their part. Let’s see. I hope people go and watch both movies. I will be going and watching the movie for sure.

However, this is when Hrithik Roshan adds, “I haven’t read the book. So, for me it’s just Vikram Vedha, that’s all I know.” Watch the video below:

After watching the video, a user wrote, “The actors seemed to be more nervous about the film… Clearly shows the pressure the stars in Bollywood are currently under … Even Hrithik’s ending note showed he wasn’t interested in talking about PS1…Anyhow I have to watch both,” while another said, “Bhai I’m more intrigued than I was with Brahmastra for sure. The filmmaker has made some gems in the past. Although Dil se flopped, I actually liked it..”

A while back, we brought you Hrithik Roshan’s reaction when asked about the comparison with the OG cast Vikram Vedha. He told a section of media, “There is nothing I can do about it. I have done my part. The only thing in my control is to do my best. That’s all. There’s a prayer I say every day: ‘give me the courage to change what things I can, serenity to accept what cannot be changed, and the insight to know the difference. Once I know that I am content.”

Coming back, which movie are you most excited about PS 1 or Vikram Vedha? Do let us know.

