Instagram has released the list of highest paid celebrities of 2022 and we’re sure all your favourite names have made it to the top 15. While footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has as usual topped the list, second place is secured by beauty mogul Kylie Jenner with third place being taken by Lionel Messi who is followed by singer Selena Gomez at the fourth place. But do y’all know that Virat Kohli is the only Indian to have secured the place in top 15 with getting paid an enormous amount of money for a single post on the photo-sharing site. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Instagram happens to be one of the biggest social media platforms in the world with over 2 billion monthly active users on the site. And then there are some celebrities who get paid a whopping amount of $2 million per post. Now, that sounds unbelievable but the fan base is massive of these celebs on the photo-sharing platform and hence the crazy amount of money they make.

According to Hopperhq, Cristiano Ronaldo makes $2,397,000 per post and also happens to be the most followed celebrity on Instagram with over 484 million followers. The Portuguese footballer enjoys a massive fan following in the world and plays for Manchester United K.C.

On the second spot, it is beauty mogul Kylie Jenner who makes $1,835,000 per post on the photo-sharing site and has over 370 million followers. The third spot is again secured by a footballer, Lionel Messi. The Argentinian footballer makes $1,777,000 per post and has over 362 million followers on the social media platform.

The fourth position is bagged by our favourite Selena Gomez who makes $1,735,000 per post and has over 348 million followers. The fifth position is secured by Dwayne Johnson who makes $1,713,000 per post and has over 339 million followers on Instagram.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram & how much money they make per post:

Cristiano Ronaldo – $2,397,000

Kylie Jenner – $1,835,000

Lionel Messi – $1,777,000

Selena Gomez – $1,735,000

Dwayne Johnson – $1,713,000

Kim Kardashian – $1,689,000

Ariana Grande – $1,687,000

Beyonce – $1,393,000

Khloe Kardashian – $1,320,000

Kendall Jenner – $1,290,000

Virat Kohli happens to be the only Indian celebrity in the top 15 list and has secured 14th position by earning $10,88,000 per post on Instagram. The cricketer has over 215 million followers on the photo-sharing site.

What are your thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo yet again topping the list of Instagram’s highest-paid celebrities? Tell us in the comments below.

