Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to set the big screen on fire with their upcoming action flick Vikram Vedha. Written and helmed by Gayatri and Pushkar, the film is the Hindi remake of South film with the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Ever since the trailer of the Hrithik and Saif starrer was dropped online, the lead actors have been facing a comparison with the OG actors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the film’s release, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are promoting the film with full josh for which they even jetted off to Delhi. At the promotional press conference, Vikram Vedha aka Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan were seen breaking their silence on then being compared to R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

During a recent media event, when Vikram Vedha’s lead actors were asked the comparison, Hrithik Roshan told the section of media, “There is nothing I can do about it. I have done my part. The only thing in my control is to do my best. That’s all. There’s a prayer I say every day: ‘give me the courage to change what things I can, serenity to accept what cannot be changed, and the insight to know the difference. Once I know that I am content.”

He went on to add that he won’t be able to repeat what Vijay Sethupathi’s character portrayed in the film. “I know how amazingly Vijay Sethupathi did the same part. I can’t in my dreams think that I would achieve that level. Yet, I have done my best and I am happy with what I have done,” said the actor.

Speaking about his portrayal of the character, Hrithik Roshan was further heard telling the media, “When you approach a character, you can’t just repeat what has been done. If you think ‘he did that so I will also do it’, that’s not a very intelligent way to go about it. The simplest way to go about it is to know that every individual is different. So, if I approach this the way I look at it, it will automatically be different, new, and honest.”

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, spoke about R Madhavan, and told the media, “Somebody told me something once. We are called stars, and there is a whole galaxy of them. And the reason there are so many is that everyone is different. So, I hope I am able to bring an interesting take on it.”

Vikram Vedha is all set to hit the screens this Friday i.e., September 30. It will mark a box office clash with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-headlined Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Must Read: Zareen Khan Was Scared Of Informing Salman Khan About Doing Bold Scenes, Hate Story 3, Said “I Know His School Of Thought”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram