Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan is all set to hit theatres this Friday. After keeping it low, the team is finally carrying out promotions in full swing. Recently, Saif opened up about reuniting with Hrithik after two decades and he shared his experience in the most hilarious way possible. Keep reading to know more details.

For the unversed, VV is the official remake of 2017’s Tamil hit by the same name. Hrithik and Saif are reprising the characters played by Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan respectively. Before joining forces for VV, Hrithik and Saif worked together in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, which was released way back in 2002. So it’s exactly after two decades, two versatile actors will be facing each other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking to Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan opened up about doing Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan after 20 years, despite knowing that HR will be grabbing all eyeballs. Saif said, “I was both excited and nervous to work with Hrithik. I have seen his films and sometimes it is very difficult to look at anything else. There could be beautiful girls around him or a serene sunset on screen but you can’t stop looking at this man. You know what I am talking about. So, I thought I might be in a lot of trouble because people would wonder why he has done a film with Hrithik when everybody will just look at him. But in all seriousness, he is a brilliant actor and it was fun.”

Saif Ali Khan knows that comparisons between R Madhavan’s Vikram when Vikram Vedha releases and he’s ready for it. “I actually welcome the comparisons. I respect Madhavan immensely. He did a great job but I know there will be comparisons. Somebody told me something once. We are called stars, and there is a whole galaxy of them. And the reason there are so many is that everyone is different. So, I hope I am able to bring an interesting take on it,” Saif added.

Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Vedha releases on 30th September 2022.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Was Hospitalised Last Night, Rushed To Breach Candy Hospital After Complaining Of Uneasiness?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram