Diwali has always been a huge festival for Bollywood, the ticket windows start to buzz up like no other season. Once upon a time, Shah Rukh Khan used to rule this festival with his festive releases but since 2014, we haven’t seen an SRK film releasing on Diwali. This time it’s a clash & it’s between two of the most bankable stars in the industry today i.e. Ajay Devgn (Thank God) VS Akshay Kumar (Ram Setu).

A trailer of Thank God is out, but makers of Ram Setu have just teased a teaser as of yet. So, all the observations hereon will be based on these 2 promotional materials + some recent history of the stars at the box office.

Before getting into the article, here’s how our Diwalis looked pre-pandemic:

2011: Ra. One

2012: Jab Tak Hai Jaan VS Son Of Sardaar

2013: Krrish 3

2014: Happy New Year

2015: Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

2016: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil VS Shivaay

2017: Golmaal Again

2018: Thugs Of Hindostan

2019: Housefull 4

All these films consist of actors definitely from the top 5 Bollywood stars (Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar etc.) across the years but the kind of buzz they carried pre-release was on a different level. The releases this time around won’t really are giving a feeling that they’d be able to accumulate a huge buzz to go all-out like the previous releases.

Why is that happening? This could instantly be blamed on the expectations the ‘Pan-Indian’ films like KGF, Pushpa, RRR, and Brahmastra have ingrown in the mindset of the viewers of how a grand cinematic experience is necessary to attract you to the cinema halls.

But, is that it? Nope. A good family entertainer can still work at the box office but it should have enough meat for the viewers to leave the comfort of ‘OTT’ & make efforts to watch your film in a cinema hall. But, do you guys think Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu & Ajay Devgn’s Thank God will be enough to be a theatrical success?

Promotional materials for both films don’t really give high hopes of how its content would actually turn out to be. Thank God would need a great emotional connect as the jokes really don’t seem to land well from what is seen in the promo.

Ram Setu’s teaser does give some hope but its VFX raises an important question of how will it look on the big screen. The background score remains to be the best thing about the teaser, but there is uncertainty around the content of the film.

Both Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn are not really in their best phase as far as their films are concerned. Ajay Devgn gave a really disappointing Bhuj & mildly passable Runway 34, for Akshay Kumar we don’t need to point out at the kind of films he has delivered since 2020.

Are you guys really interested in the clash of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu & Ajay Devgn’s Thank God? Or you’d skip both and wait for better options like Cirkus, Avatar: The Way Of Water to make the most of your theatrical visit this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

